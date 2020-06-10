Milanovic strongly lambasts Orban regarding Great Hungary monument

Zagreb, 10 June 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday strongly lambasted Hungary’s Prime Minister Vitkor Orban, saying that he should not be trusted when he claims that he does not have any territorial aspirations towards parts of Croatia.

Tension between the two countries emerged after Orban unveiled a monument on Saturday on the occasion of the centenary of the Treaty of Trianon when Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory.

The monument portrays a map of Great Hungary which encompasses parts of modern-day Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Austria, Romania and Ukraine, which were part of the then Hungary in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, even though most of these areas were never inhabited by Hungarians.

Croatia expressed its protest to Budapest, however Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic later said that he had received assurances from Orban that he had no territorial claims on Croatia.

“He assured me too, liked he did Plenkovic, that everything is in order, but if you are tricked once, then it’s their fault, but if they trick you a second time, then you are a fool,” Milanovic told reporters.

“We know who Orban is and what he advocates. That is not good by any means,” added Milanovic. “Luckily, it is not a big and powerful state, which was on our side, but that was long ago and doesn’t count any longer.”

After coming into power in 2010, Orban has imposed a “national policy” with the aim of a united Hungary after what he considers to have been a “carving up” of the country.

His inclination for a Great Hungary was evident when he posted a map that included parts of Croatia, the last time in May ahead of a history exam for secondary school leavers.

Milanovic believes that Budapest is constantly “lamenting and complaining” that Hungary was stinted with the Trianon treaty and that that was a tragedy for Hungary and its people.

“If anyone needs to complain because they were left cramped in a small space after losing a war, then that is the Germans. There are quite a lot of them in a small area. But you don’t hear that from Germany. You hear that from these servants who dream of a Hungarian Rijeka, Transylvania,” said Milanovic.

“There are some people in Croatia who believe that Croatia should extend to the Drina River. Let them think so. There are also some people in Croatia who believe that because Horvat is the most common surname in Hungary, Budapest should be a Croatian city. But that is nonsense,” he added.

After the unveiling of the monument elicited sharp reactions in Croatia, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday accused Croatian news site Index.hr of wrongly translating the inscription on the plaque and several other Croatian media outlets of undermining relations with Hungary.

Szijjarto wrote on Facebook that the translation “Rijeka – The Hungarian Sea,” which he says Index.hr wrote, was false.

This, of course, is not true, because the plaque contains the words of poet and politician Lajos Kossuth “Fiume – Hungarians, To the Sea,” said Szijjarto.

The state-secretary in the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Tamas Menczer on Tuesday said that he expected more respect from Croatian politicians who have recently criticised Prime Minister Orban and spread fake news.