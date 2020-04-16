Mikikj: Enhanced measures in Kumanovo would not reduce number of infected people

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – From an epidemiological viewpoint, enhanced quarantine measures in Kumanovo would not reduce the number of coronavirus patients. We already have serious restrictive nationwide measures in place, which if observed, will lower the virus spread, said Public Health Institute epidemiologist Vladimir Mikikj on Thursday.

Mikikj told Kanal 5 that Debar and Kumanovo should not be put in the same equation or that the model applied in Debar would function in the same way in Kumanovo.

“When enforcing a quarantine, it is done in order to lower the possibility for transmission of the illness from one region to another. At the time when the Debar quarantine was enforced, the situation in the country was entirely different, the first cluster of cases was registered and the idea was to slow down the spread from Debar to the rest of the country. Kumanovo is now in an entirely different situation,” added Mikikj.

According to him, the virus is also spread in Skopje and other cities and there is no need to enforce additional restrictions.

“We already have serious restrictive nationwide measures in place, an enhanced quarantine in Kumanovo would not mean anything from an epidemiological aspect,” noted Mikikj.

He said Kumanovo is the city with the second-highest number of tests made, approximately 1,260, and it is normal to have a larger number of cases.

Mikikj expects a certain drop in the virus spread over the course of the summer, but says nothing is certain.

“We see that the virus is spread even in countries with warmer climate. The spread should reduce in the northern hemisphere during the summer months. But this is just an assumption. Life will get back to normal, of course, not at once but gradually,” underlined Mikikj.