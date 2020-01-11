Migrants found on freight train from Greece

Skopje, 11 January 2020 (MIA) – Sixty-two migrants were discovered Friday afternoon during a search of two freight trains arriving at the Gevgelija railway station from Greece, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The first train carried 42 migrants: 38 people from Morocco, two people from Syria, and two people from Algeria.

The migrants were discovered at 3:55 pm by police officers at the Bogorodica police station working together with police officers from the Czech Republic and Austria.

The train had arrived at 3:25 pm, the Ministry of Interior notes.

At 7 pm, during a search of another freight train arriving from Greece, twenty more migrants were found. Eight people were from Pakistan, seven people from Afghanistan, three people from Morocco, and two people from Algeria.

Everyone was transferred to the transit center in Gevgelija. mr/