Migrant injured in Croatian police operation

Zagreb, 17 November 2019 (Hina/MIA) – A foreign citizen suspected of staying in Croatia illegally was injured on Saturday afternoon on inaccessible terrain in the Gorski Kotar mountainous region during an operation by police who work on the prevention of illegal migration, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County Police said.

The injured foreigner is conscious and is receiving emergency medical care at the Rijeka University Hospital, after which more information on his injuries will be released, the police said, adding that an on-site investigation was under way.