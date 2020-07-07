Mickoski: We’re leaving the shameful past behind

Shtip, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Four winning years are ahead, leaving behind the shameful past. We’d created our ‘Renewal’ program very carefully after consulting with experts, both party experts and independent ones. In the 360-page program you will find literally something for everybody, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a rally in Sveti Nikole, he said the opposition’s election program explained ‘how average monthly pay in Macedonia will rise 25%, how pensions will rise.’

“There, you’ll also find four billion euros in investments, both domestic and foreign. Employment will be reduced to below 10%, flat taxes, zero taxes for employed people under 29, EUR 600 million in subsidies for farmers,” Mickoski said, noting VMRO-DPMNE would also restore rule of law and the nation’s dignity.

According to him, this year’s elections are no ordinary polls.

“On July 15, it will be decided whether Macedonia goes left and is humiliated, of whether it goes right, where Macedonia is made a country to be proud of,” Mickoski stressed, accusing the SDSM-Besa coalition of having agreed ‘federalization’ of the country.

Calling on voters to go to the polls in great numbers on July 15, Igor Janushev, first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the third electoral district, said VMRO-DPMNE would deliver on its promises in the coming four years.

“We will work on restoring the dignity of the Macedonian nation,” he stressed.

At the event in Sveti Nikole, Janushev said his party would ‘amend the injustice’ done to the men convicted on terrorism charges and sentenced to up to 18 years.