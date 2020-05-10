Mickoski: We’re in favor of election that won’t put people’s health at risk

Skopje, 10 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Sunday that the party is in favor of election this summer, but an election that won’t put people’s health at risk.

Mickoski reiterated that VMRO-DPMNE’s priority is, above all, people’s health, and then, fair and democratic election.

He told Telma TV that VMRO-DPMNE’s position for the upcoming leaders’ meeting is that people’s health is the first and foremost priority. Only then, any election dates that would enable fair and democratic political platform presentation can become a topic of discussion.

“To talk about an election date, I’d first like to listen to what health authorities say, as well as the SEC president in terms of the time necessary to make preparations for early parliamentary election,” Mickoski said.

He pointed out that in line with legal norm, about 60 days are necessary to organize election after the state of emergency expires.

“We’re in favor of election this summer. We’re in favor of election that won’t put people’s health at risk. Election that will bring a new government that will know how to deal with the effects of the coronavirus,” the leader of VMRO-DPMNE said.

Mickoski voiced hope that consensus will be reached as regards the election date.

He noted that even though the citizens would be making a choice at the election, whereas political parties would seek citizens’ support, it is also necessary to have credible international OSCE/ODIHR observers, in addition to other various factors at play that need to be analyzed before making a final decision.

Mickoski urged all political stakeholders to show maturity and rise above the situation, not to put people’s health at risk, not to be led by personal political interests, but by the people’s interests.