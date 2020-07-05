Mickoski: We’ll buckle down to renew Macedonia after winning election

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE assured residents of Kisela Voda municipality on Saturday that the coalition led by him will, with the people’s support, win upcoming parliamentary election. Then, he added, we’ll buckle down and renew Macedonia.

“We walked slowly forwards, so as not to go back and start all over. We made decisions that not everyone liked, but they allowed us to reach our goal, which was early parliamentary election,” Mickoski said.

When someone faces hardship like this country has had, they shouldn’t despair, but stand tall and fight what what they believe in.

“The greater our dream, the bigger the temptations along the way are. Our goal is to give back our Macedonia to future generations. So, let’s fight for it together,” the VMRO-DPMNE leader said, calling on citizens to put an end on July 15, to crime and corruption.

Our fight, he added, starts July 15. There’s much work to be done, so let’s buckle down to right the wrongs of this administration and renew Macedonia.

“There are many mistakes to correct. Some will call for quick and confident moves, while other will take more time. The most important thing is to buckle down and band together, like we’ve done many times in the past when facing much more powerful enemies than SDSM,” Mickoski told the rally in Kisela Voda municipality.

He stressed that SDSM had three years to do good, but instead they did nothing and now they’ll go down in history.

VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova also addressed Saturday’s event and expressed confidence that people will support VMRO-DPMNE and its coalition at the election.

She added that presidential election were just the introduction for what’s to happen at upcoming parliamentary election, that is, victory of VMRO-DPMNE’s coalition.

“Macedonians throughout the world have united behind the four most important letters in Macedonian history – VMRO. What’s needed now is democratic national unity,” Siljanovska Davkova said.

Those in power, she stressed, owe everything to the people and have to make sure they live dignified lives, as well as to protect the weak, take care of the young and not to forget the old.

“We must do everything in our power to keep young people from leaving the country. We must put an end to violations of the rule of law, because everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.