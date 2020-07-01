Mickoski: We know the way to 25-percent higher salaries

Plasnica, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told Plasnica citizens these elections are important because people must opt for the coalition that guarantees the future we want to have, the country we want to live in.

“I am convinced that even those who don’t believe things can be done differently and there are politicians true to their word will be convinced too. After July 15 politicians will listen to the people and solve problems through projects. Politicians are nothing more than clerks paid by taxpayer’s money. Times are gone when politicians are the elite in the state,” said Mickoski.

According to him, the last three years have been the worst, but the mistakes VMRO-DPMNE had made during its rule cannot be pardoned, although many good things had come out during that period.

“We have learned from our mistakes. I listened carefully to each and every one of you so that I do not repeat those mistakes when I get the opportunity.,” said Mickoski.

He added that a 4-year term would be the best ever, because he knows the way to a 25-percent higher average salary.

“We promise at least 20 percent higher pensions, at least 1,000km of rehabilitated local and regional roads, lowest tax of 8 percent, zero tax for employers of young people. Let’s bring our children home. Macedonia is an empty place,” said Mickoski.