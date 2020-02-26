Mickoski: We demand revision of Supreme Court decisions

Skopje, 25 February 2020 (MIA) – We demand urgent revision of Supreme Court decisions; we demand resignations, responsibility, reforms in the judiciary, and expert help from the international community, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at a rally held under the title “Civic Protest against Injustice,” Mickoski said he stood for absolute justice, stressing that any and all perpetrators of crimes must be held accountable.

“Neither now nor tomorrow, when people vote for us, will I even think about meddling into the judiciary branch or standing in the way of justice,” he said.

“We demand an investigation into Zoran Zaev’s abuse of office and his intruding into the prosecution and court procedures and Supreme Court decisions,” the VMRO-DPMNE leader said.

“An investigation led by a team of prosecutors who won’t be chosen by [Vilma] Ruskoska or Zoran Zaev himself, but prosecutors who will be trusted by experts to be impartial and independent.”

VMRO-DPMNE party supporters marched from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening to express their dissatisfaction with how justice was served during the previous government. mr/