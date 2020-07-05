Mickoski: We can’t perform miracles, but will deliver promises

Prilep, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE and the “Renewal for Macedonia” coalition visited Prilep on Sunday and met with local residents.

“People are disappointed with the situation, but we’re offering to change it. In Prilep, things are as bad as anywhere else, young people want to leave the country, older generations are discouraged and humiliated. They support us and I believe the ‘Renewal for Macedonia’ will claim a historic win,” VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said.

The coalition’s program, he added, has attracted people’s attention.

“We propose over 1,000 new projects, but can’t promise miracles. What we promise, we will deliver. Credibility is the trademark of our proposed economic and health projects and other activities. Our program has attracted public attention, while our opponent cannot implement a single project,” Mickoski noted.

He also commented during the visit to Prilep on Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela’s remarks about exclusively Macedonian or Albanian governments.

“Before the campaign launched, [DUI’s] Ahmeti called on Albanian parties to unite, but Sela refused. I don’t know what’s caused him now to think in this ethnocentric direction. This is not in the spirit of what lies ahead, which is starting EU talks. This is a multiethnic country. Any statement which aims to disrupt harmony has no benefit. This is not the way to mobilize voters, but to lose support. However, this is how they’ve decided to run the campaign,” the VMRO-DPMNE leader told reporters.