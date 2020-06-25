Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE will protect nation’s dignity

Resen, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – We pledge to protect the nation’s dignity and anyone who would deny the right to our mother tongue should be aware that we won’t give in, not one bit, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told an election campaign gathering in Resen.

The first thing VMRO-DPMNE will do after July 15, he said, is to renew the economy, followed by complete renewal of Macedonia in every sense of the word.

“We pledge to provide at least EUR 640 million to support farmers with subsidies and to make sure that their produce is purchased,” Mickoski told his supporters in Resen.

The opposition leader also pledged that everyone ‘even with the slightest indication for a committed wrongdoing’ would be brought to justice.

Addressing the event, Igor Durlovski, first candidate on the VMRO-DPMNE’s coalition list in the 5th electoral district, said that serious challenges required serious and responsible politicians to have them solved.

“I recognized such a team in VMRO-DPMNE and I believe together we will find solutions to the main problems of the people,” he said.