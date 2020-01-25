0_Web_Top storiesPolitical Parties

Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE will keep participating in PPO talks, debate

VMRO-DPMNE has serious intention to adopt the law on public prosecution if the Government, i.e. the proposer has serious intention to accept the remarks of the opposition, and will keep participating in talks between the working groups and the public debate, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Saturday after meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Skopje. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 25 January 2020 18:32

