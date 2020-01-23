Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE refuses to back unconstitutional law on public prosecution

Поврзани вести
North Macedonia to organize April election as 30th NATO member: minister
23 January 2020 16:55
EU ambassadors support implementation of reforms, Prespa Agreement, political dialogue
23 January 2020 16:25
Zaev: PPO law a systemic solution, country needs us all
23 January 2020 16:13
Osmani: Election must be fair, democratic to ensure start of accession talks
23 January 2020 15:20
TI: North Macedonia drops 13 spots in latest global corruption ranking
23 January 2020 14:54
President Pendarovski meets his Cypriot counterpart in Israel
23 January 2020 14:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
MP: Working groups on PPO law to meet by week’s end22 January 2020 14:55
-
Agreement on PPO law unlikely as talks are under way20 January 2020 14:47
-
Zaev: Prespa Agreement annulment could ruin country’s future20 January 2020 13:11