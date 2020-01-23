0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE refuses to back unconstitutional law on public prosecution

Some articles in the new bill on public prosecution are unacceptable for VMRO-DPMNE, because the Constitution is violated and the public prosecutor's office is put under government control, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 23 January 2020 16:06
Back to top button
Close
Close