Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE proposed August 23 and 30, September 13 as possible election dates

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE proposed August 23 and 30, and September 13 as possible dates for the early parliamentary elections at the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski said after the meeting that the dates are not fixed but depend on the situation, with the most optimal being the one with the least coronavirus risk on the people’s health.

Mickoski expressed hope there would not be, as he put it, ‘a unilateral act of violence’ by several parties regarding the election date. He expects consensus so that parties demonstrate that citizens, not political interest, is important for the political parties.

“Let’s abandon the political reasoning and follow the people’s and the statehood reasoning by following the pandemic development,” added Mickoski.

He noted that the Commission for Infectious Diseases provided ‘a pale and incomplete report’ at the meeting, enlisting only the existing protective measures and recommendations.

“We believe that the end of August and the beginning of September will be a time when the virus’ intensity will drop to the minimum, thus posing the least risk to the people’s health. We put forward these dates but we will monitor the situation and give our assessments accordingly,” said Mickoski.

He said the leaders’ meeting also produced several legal dilemmas that were elaborated.

“VMRO-DPMNE set the dilemma over the diaspora voting and the updating of the Voters’ List with the persons who have turned 18 in the meantime,” said Mickoski.