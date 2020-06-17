Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE marks 30th anniversary

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE today marks the 30th anniversary of the party’s establishment in 1990. On this day, the idea to establish a political factor that would carry on the centuries-long Macedonian struggle for an independent and sovereign state was crowned, its leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday.

“VMRO-DPMNE was the first party to ever champion for Macedonia outside of the Yugoslav federation. This ideal finally came true on September 8. VMRO-DPMNE’s idea back then, now and in the future, I assure you, is Macedonia,” Mickoski said in a video address.

Quoting Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delchev and Macedonian statesman Metodija Andonov Chento, he mentioned that VMRO-DPMNE was marking its 30th anniversary and the 127th anniversary of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization.

“Macedonia is the eternal ideal, Macedonia is the idea of our grandfathers, fathers, the idea of our children, grandchildren and their children. Our fight through VMRO-DPMNE is to never let this flame die down,” Mickoski said.

Criticizing the ruling party SDSM and its leader Zoran Zaev, he called them ‘antipode of everything Macedonia stand for.’ “We have to put an end to the defeat and humiliation they are creating, leaving behind nothing but crime, corruption and poverty.”

Mickoski said that his party was different than SDSM and its leader.

“We know and we can get Macedonia on the right track. No one can stop the renewal of Macedonia and VMRO-DPMNE will be at the forefront of this joint fight,” the opposition leader said in his speech marking the party’s 30th anniversary.