Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE has 1,000 projects for renewal of Macedonia

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – Renewal in the country starts on July 15 and 1,000 measures and projects aimed to improve the standards for living comes with it, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday while visiting the Skopje Municipality of Shuto Orizari alongside Vlado Misajlovski, first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the second electoral district.

According to him, VMRO-DPMNE’s Project “Renewal” consists of 1,000 projects to improve the quality of life for every single person in the country.

“The difference will be evident in the first 100 days in office – average monthly salary raised 25%, pensions raised 20%, EUR 640 million in subsidies for farmers, over 1,000 kilometres of new roads, reconstructed local and regional roads, better education, etc,” Mickoski said speaking to supporters at the predominantly Roma-populated municipality in Skopje.

Misajlovski said his party will fulfill the promises it is making. “We’ll fulfill them for the residents of Shuto Orizari to show that it can be done differently and that those living here deserve to see things being done differently,” he stated.