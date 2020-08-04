Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE focusing on negotiations for new government

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – In the coming period, VMRO-DPMNE will focus on negotiations for the formation of a new parliamentary majority and a new Government. This government will work on the real problems, primarily the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects, but also the ensuing economic crisis, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski after the Parliament’s constitutive session on Tuesday.

“But whatever happens in these negotiations in the coming days, the VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers of this parliamentary composition will focus on proposals for a real fight against corruption and crime. We will be loud in the new government that we hope VMRO-DPMNE will form and immediately carry out intensive measures in tackling these challenges that truly bother our citizens,” said Mickoski.

He expects VMRO-DPMNE to try and secure a parliamentary majority that would support “a reform-oriented government that will put Macedonia on a fast track to full-fledged EU membership.”

Mickoski said VMRO-DPMNE would intensify meetings with political parties in the period to come, not only those of the Albanian bloc but also the ones of the SDSM-led coalition.

“Maybe they will recognize VMRO-DPMNE’s reform agenda and support it,” he added.

According to him, experiences from the previous parliamentary composition cannot be used this time around.

“Time will tell who forms the parliamentary majority. Yes, MPs rejected the proposals coming from mysterious persons, who said they were close to the SDSM leadership. I do not want to comment this type of bargaining, because in this way we only demotivate citizens from voting at the next elections. I believe in political wisdom, political programme and political philosophy, not bargaining,” said Mickoski.

The only thing he agrees with Zaev is the need for a stable, reform-oriented government, free of corrupted individuals, a government that implements reforms and gives priority to judiciary, health and education.