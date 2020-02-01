0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical Parties

Mickoski urges incorporation of experts’ remarks in PPO law

The VMRO-DPMNE MP group has not submitted amendments to the new Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office and leader Hristijan Mickoski sad the law should incorporate the remarks provided by experts during the public debate in the Parliament earlier in the week.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 February 2020 16:05
