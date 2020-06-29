Mickoski: Time to beat our political opponent

Bitola, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – Our programme “Renewal for Macedonia” is not only a four-year project, but a strategy that will make Macedonia our pride and joy, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Bitola on Sunday.

Mickoski said they commit to at least 25 percent higher average salary and at least 20 percent higher pensions.

“We commit to at least 1,000 km of new and rehabilitated regional and local roads, new exterior walls for buildings subsidized by the state up to 50 percent, for a warm home and protection of ambiance air,” said Mickoski.

He announced a new approach in the economy and a 9-percent flax tax, dropping to 8 percent in 2022.

“Lowest tax in Europe in order to show that the economy can be revived and jobs can open. We are committed to an unemployment rate below 10 percent, employment for young people without personal tax imposed on employers, return of the excise tax for education, sport and culture purposes,” added Mickoski.