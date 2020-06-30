Mickoski: Time for new politicians

Kumanovo, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – A new era of politicians is coming, people who will work with commitment on implementing projects from the “Renewal for Macedonia”, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Kumanovo on Monday.

Mickoski promised higher salaries by 25 percent, higher pensions by 20 percent, 1,000km of rehabilitated roads, subsidies for exterior walls of buildings and free gas connections, four EUR 4 billion of domestic and foreign investments, unemployment rate below 10 percent, 8-percent flat tax, and zero tax for employers of young people.

He also vouched for Mden 2,4 billion (EUR 40 million) for sports, culture and education and EUR 640 in agriculture subsidies.

Referring to the incumbent authorities, the VMRO-DPMNE leader they could have done a lot over the past three years, but did nothing “save for devaluing the country.”

Mickoski urged Kumanovo citizens to vote for number 14 on the ballot and put an end to the “political swamp” in the country.

Vlado Misajlovski, who heads the coalition’s list in the second election district, said Kumanovo deserves to be a beautiful city because it is part of the largest municipality.

“This team will bring a renewal for Kumanovo. I personally promise to be here with you and assure you that Kumanovo will have its people in the new government,” added Misajlovski.