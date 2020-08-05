Mickoski: Talks start, but VMRO-DPMNE won’t form gov’t at any cost

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday party officials in the coming few days will meet with the parties that won seats in Parliament for talks on formation of a new government.

VMRO-DPMNE, he said, will try to secure a parliamentary majority of 61 MPs and form a government ‘but not at any cost, under threats and blackmail, exclusively on the basis on the vision for better standards for the citizens.’

“We are prepared to negotiate not only with Besa, but also with all the parties in the coalition led by SDSM,” Mickoski told a news conference, adding to the party would negotiate with all political stakeholders that could endorse VMRO-DPMNE’s election program.

“If we fail to succeed, we remain in opposition,” the VMRO-DPMNE leader stressed, saying the party would continue to fight for better society and living conditions in the country.

According to him, the first thing VMRO-DPMNE, as a government or in opposition, will do is to propose a law on investigating the origin of the assets owned by politicians, office holders and their family members.

Asked to comment on his earlier remarks that VMRO-DPMNE MPs have been approached to offer their support for a SDSM-led government, Mickoski fell short of revealing any names, saying it could obstruct the process of negotiations for a new government.

Answering journalist questions, Mickoski said Parliament isn’t fully sworn in, because a speaker wasn’t elected. The speaker’s name, he added, would be revealed after the formation of a new parliamentary majority.