Mickoski: SDSM hasn’t won parliamentary polls for 18 years, same to happen again

Bogdanci, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – In these elections, we decide the future of our Macedonia in a year from now. I’m convinced in the decisiveness and courage of each and every citizen to stand up against SDSM led by Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told citizens of Bogdanci on Wednesday.

“I won’t be talking about all that happened in the past three years, because each of you has felt it, each of you feels humiliated. SDSM hasn’t won parliamentary elections for 18 years, and the same will happen in these elections as well,” Mickoski said.

According to him, if the SDSM/Besa coalition gets the opportunity to form a government, federalization and eventual destruction of Macedonia will follow.

“Everyone who’ll go to the polls and vote for Zoran Zaev on July 15, needs to know that this time they would be voting for the destruction of Macedonia. I’m sure it won’t happen, I can feel it, this time people are determined to go to the polls first thing in the morning on July 15 and vote number 14,” Mickoski said.

He told citizens that with the renewal comes a time of politicians who work together with the people and for the interests of the people.

“In our 360-page program on “Renewal” you’ll find something for everyone. You’ll find how how average monthly pay in Macedonia will rise 25%, how pensions will rise 20%, and go back to when pensions grew twice a year. You’ll also find how to get to four billion euros in investments, both domestic and foreign, and many more projects to improve the life of all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia,” Mickoski noted.

MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski pointed out that people feel humiliated and weary. He urged voters to go to the polls in great numbers on July 15 and bring about change together.

“Macedonia hasn’t seen foreign investments for three years, and those who had planned to invest have changed their minds,” Nikoloski said. “We’ll change this in the first six months. Everyone who has offended the law will be held accountable.”