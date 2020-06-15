Mickoski says VMRO-DPMNE unanimously decides to take part in elections

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE’s Central Committee has unanimously decided that the party will take part at the July 15 elections and expects Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to schedule the vote, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said late on Monday.

Mickoski told a press conference that the agreement over the date for the elections was delayed because he could not accept polls that would cost human lives and people’s health.

He added that SDSM accepted two conditions – protocols in place for protection of people voting from home and presence of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission.

“These elections are a test, a point of no return, Macedonia’s future is in your hands,” said Mickoski in a message to citizens, adding that the country would experience a renewal.

He said voter turnout could be lower due to COVID-19 but urged citizens to go out and vote.