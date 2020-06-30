Mickoski says SDSM calculated with quick elections, Zaev accuses VMRO-DPMNE of obstructions during health crisis

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – Decisions of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the Crisis HQ and the Government show that no one calculated with elections during a health crisis. The Constitution says that certain freedoms cannot be restricted during a state of emergency or a state of war – the right to life and religion, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev during a duel with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“Religious facilities cannot be closed and people’s right to religion cannot be restricted. The Government will not violate the Constitution because it is sacred. The measures were issued in accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization to the entire region,” said Zaev and accused VMRO-DPMNE of distributing fake news during the entire period, putting obstacles and devaluing health workers.

Mickoski replied that the Government closed churches during the Easter lockdown although having no constitutional right for this.

“Lockdown was enforced so that people cannot light a candle on the biggest Orthodox Christian holiday. Why did we have a full lockdown then but five hours of free movement for Ramadan. We could have done the same on Easter. The core of the matter is that the Government has no right to forbid followers to go in religious temples for such important holidays,” said Mickoski.

Zaev said VMRO-DPMNE did not care for citizens at all, adding that COVID-19 would be here in August, September and until the end of the year.

“Our campaign considers all recommendations in order to prevent the number of COVID-9 infections, counting people coming at outdoor and indoor meetings. But our opponent is not doing this,” said Zaev.

Mickoski responded that their rallies are big because people want to see and hear them, but by wearing masks and gloves.

“I pleaded not to have elections amid a pandemic, but SDSM believed that the polls favored them in April and May,” said Mickoski and added that the opposition decided to take part at elections in July in order to prevent a groupthink.

“It is true that the crisis will go on, but by having 1-2 infections as in Slovenia and Croatia, not three-digit numbers of cases and deaths in double digits,” said Mickoski.