Mickoski says Prespa Agreement implemented too early

The Prespa Agreement and the country's EU and NATO accession were in the focus of Friday's Kanal 5 TV duel between SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE's Hristijan Mickoski.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 21:21
