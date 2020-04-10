Mickoski says he’s complying with health recommendations in self-isolation

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in a Facebook post on Friday confirmed he will be self-isolating even though he tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I would like to inform you that I’m in excellent health and physical condition. Yesterday, after being informed that the health of the journalist who interviewed me one week ago has deteriorated, and is related to the pandemic, I was tested and the results were negative. But, I will respect the recommendations of health authorities and I will be in self-isolation for several days,” he said on Facebook, wishing the journalist speedy recovery and to get back to work soon.

Mickoski added he will continue to follow current developments from his home.

“Let’s support those on the front line fighting against the pandemic. We will continue to fight and I’m sure in the end we will win together, because every life counts and because we love Macedonia,” the opposition leader wrote in Facebook post.