Mickoski says ‘good luck’ if SDSM decides on June elections

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wished SDSM good luck if the ruling party decided on elections in June. However, he did not specify if his party would take part at the elections.

Mickoski told Sitel TV that yesterday’s leaders’ meeting produced a number of dates for the elections – in late June, July, August or beginning of September.

“We have 22 new cases and two people who have lost their lives while I am giving this interview and talking about dates. But my job is to be a politician and citizens will forgive me that I have to answer these questions. If SDSM decides to have June elections, good luck to them,” says Mickoski.