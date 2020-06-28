Mickoski says citizens to speak loudly behind voting screens

Bitola, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – People give testimonies about defeats and injustice across the country, people speak about promises and expectations that have not been delivered, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Sunday.

Mickoski urged people in Bitola, Novaci and Demir Hisar to come out and vote in masses, supporting coalition “For Macedonia’s Renewal”.

“Life is tough in Macedonia, people are disappointed and have no hope, people abandon their homes and move abroad. SDSM had three years to show and deliver on its promises. They have delivered not more than five percent of their promises, doing bad things in between that no one expected. But our people cannot be fooled, they will speak loudly against the anti-reform policies behind the voting screens on July 15,” added Mickoski.