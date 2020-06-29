Mickoski: Project Renewal has 1,000 measures and policies for all

Jegunovce, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told Jegunovce villagers on Monday that Project Renewal would come after July 15, the 360-page programme created together with the people of Macedonia, taking into account their problems and needs.

“We are committed to at least 25-percent increase of minimum salaries and pensions, 1,000 km of rehabilitated roads, at least EUR 640 million in agriculture subsidies. We are committed to 1,000 policies and measures, for you,” said Mickoski.

He added that the national betrayal of the incumbent authorities would not be forgotten.

“They promised a lot in 2016 but did nothing. We have a plan, unlike these political frauds,” noted Mickoski.