Mickoski: Parties engage in talks, still no consensus on election date

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski underlined Wednesday that a decision on the election date should be reached by consensus. He added that July 5, is a potential election date political parties could agree on, adding that communication channels between parties exist.

Mickoski also reiterated his party’s position that public health is top priority and the election should be held once it is no longer in danger.

“Our position on the early parliamentary election,” he added, “is well known. Reaching a compromise is in the best interest of the country, but should not endanger public health.”

“Communication channels [between political parties] exist. We’ll notify the public once an agreement is reached,” Mickoski told a press conference Wednesday.

The election date, he underlined, should be set by consensus between political stakeholders.

The opposition leader added that if common ground isn’t found and the election is scheduled for June 21, his party won’t take part in the process.

“Our position on this is clear. There must be a consensus. However, if they wish to manage the country thus, good luck to them,” Mickoski said.