Mickoski: No debate with SDSM over PPO law

There's no discussion between VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM over the public prosecution law, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Saturday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 16:12
