Mickoski: No criminal indications in leaked private conversation

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – There are no indications of any crime being committed in a phone conversation leaked today, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says Friday.

Earlier today, an audio recording was posted on a YouTube channel in which reportedly Mickoski can be heard speaking to Zoran Mileski, the businessman who pleaded guilty in the ‘Racket’ trial and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mickoski is heard telling Mileski that they should have direct communication with the latter saying that he is mere executor, who always completes a job when given one. Mickoski also tells the now convicted businessman that there are photos of him entering Orce Kamchev’s house while being under special investigative measures.

“It is the same conversation that has been already made public. I guess there’s another part that I believe they don’t want to leak, because it doesn’t suit them,” Mickoski tells MIA, noting it is just another private phone call.

In an interview with MIA, the opposition leader claims he is being followed. “I’m a trophy for certain structures.”

“Everything that can be considered incriminating, as we’ve already witnesses from other leaked conversations and recordings, I believe that prosecutors and judges should gather courage and launch proceedings if there are proved indications for wrongdoing,” Mickoski says.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader says it is ‘strange’ that a segment of the conversation is leaked after Bojan Jovanovski’s lawyer had received threats. Jovanovski’s last week was sentenced to nine years in prison in the ‘Racket’ case.

“It’s strange, it comes a day after a lawyer received threats about his client… There are rumors at the Public Prosecutor’s Office that his client, Bojan Jovanovski has filed dozens of charges against structures of the government and presented evidence involving a serious crime committed by high-ranking to low-ranking officials,” Mickoski tells MIA.