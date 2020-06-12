Mickoski-Janša: Slovenia prepared to aid North Macedonia manage coronacrisis

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has asked via phone Slovenian PM Janez Janša to send a team of health experts to North Macedonia to share their knowledge and experience in managing the coronacrisis, he said in a Facebook post Friday.

Janša, the post read, has agreed to send help if Macedonian health authorities are willing to accept it.

In that regard, Mickoski has also talked to Health Minister Venko Filipche and informed him of the idea and PM Janša’s readiness to help.

“The Minister embraced the idea and assured me he would contact the Slovenian Health Ministry to bring it to fruition,” the opposition leader wrote.

Mickoski and Janša, the post read, discussed during the call the current health and political situation in the country. The leader of VMRO-DPMNE expressed his concern over the gravity of the coronavirus situation in the country and the rising trend of new cases and casualties.

“I also stressed the commitment of health workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus and make superhuman efforts despite serious faults in measure creation and implementation. We discussed how Slovenian authorities managed the coronacrisis and the fact that it was the first European country to defeat the virus,” Mickoski wrote.

He thanked Slovenia and PM Janša for once again offering support for North Macedonia and stressed his commitment to protect public health.

Mickoski in his post also asked the government to seek international assistance.

“I call on the government to use its position and seek international aid. Growing numbers show that we need urgent help. The sooner we admit this, the more lives we’ll save,” read the opposition leader’s post.