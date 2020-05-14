Mickoski: Infectious diseases committee to say if conditions are right for election

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says the Committee for Infectious Diseases should say whether conditions are right for running an election campaign, as people’s health comes first.

Mickoski told Telma TV’s Top Tema on Thursday that he believed in the Committee for Infectious Diseases, the capacity of the caretaker government and institutions.

“If they say people’s health is not at risk and if we all have the possibility to run an election campaign without putting people’s health at risk, then I’ll be waiting on their final say. I know that these people have taken an oath and no matter how close they are to any political party, they do care about people’s health,” Mickoski said.

According to him, it was astonishing that at the latest leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski everyone was talking about people’s health, whereas SDSM leader Zoran Zaev was mentioning election dates.

Mickoski noted that a fair and democratic election required the opinion of both the State Election Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR mission.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader pointed out that if the price of victory was losing even a single life, then he refused to be the next prime minister.