Mickoski in Strumica: VMRO-DPMNE to score biggest win on record

Strumica, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – If someone had said 30 months ago that VMRO-DPMNE would today score the biggest election win on record, few would have agreed, but we are heading for such victory, a win for the people, for the truth, for Macedonia, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday.

Mickoski urged Strumica citizens to go out in masses on July 15 and speak loudly behind the voting screen.

He said all those who broke the law would be held accountable during the first six months of VMRO-DPMNE’s rule.

“People in the VMRO-DPMNE-led government will know there will be no more privileges. The country needs renewal. Getting rich at the people’s expense is a thing of the past. I promise you this,” said Mickoski.

He referred to the 1,000 projects in the “Project Renewal”.

“We cannot promise miracles, we are no wizards, but we can promise honest work, 24/7, and these 360 pages have something for everyone. Higher salaries by 25 percent, higher pensions by 20 percent, thousands of kilometers new and rehabilitated roads, more than EUR 4 billion of domestic and foreign investments, EUR 640 million in agriculture subsidies,” underlined Mickoski.