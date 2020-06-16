Поврзани вести
SEC session
16 June 2020 19:26
Students enrolling in high schools
16 June 2020 14:54
Mickoski holds press conference
15 June 2020 22:43
SDSM’s Zoran Zaev holds news conference
15 June 2020 16:04
Maksim Dimitrievski’s news conference
15 June 2020 16:03
Ademi holds press conference
13 June 2020 16:36
Провери го и оваClose
-
SEC adopts revised timetable for July 15 elections16 June 2020 19:18
-
Government: COVID-19 patients can be treated in private hospitals16 June 2020 18:33
-
Government adopts protocols for hotels, hospitality capacities16 June 2020 17:32