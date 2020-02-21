0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo statement

Mickoski: Future coalition based on party programmes

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday that talks for coalition with all political parties will come after the elections, but based on the principle of party programmes.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 16:13

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close