Mickoski: Future coalition based on party programmes

Поврзани вести
Angelovska, Despotovski propose establishment of regional FITD seated in Skopje
21 February 2020 16:34
Pre-election coalition with Albanian parties possible for 1st time, says Zaev
21 February 2020 16:25
Dacian Cioloș: Smear campaigns only sully citizens, country
21 February 2020 16:22
Cioloș: North Macedonia prepared for start of EU accession negotiations
21 February 2020 15:59
PM Spasovski: Passport validity is regulated by law
21 February 2020 15:42
Провери го и оваClose
-
Speaker Talat Xhaferi meets with MEPs21 February 2020 16:35
-
Parties form election coalition21 February 2020 16:33
-
Public debate21 February 2020 16:31