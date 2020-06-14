Mickoski: First possible election date is mid-July

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Sunday the party won’t run in the early parliamentary elections if they are to be held on July 5, or July 8 as proposed, adding that the first possible election date is mid-July.

He called on President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency, underlining that VMRO-DPMNE will participate in the elections under two conditions, the first of which requires protocols for the protection of people’s health, and the second is right conditions for fair, democratic and inclusive elections.

Mickoski noted that the election campaign could be launched a day after the OSCE/ODIHR mission arrives in the country.

He gave a message to the SDSM leadership and Zoran Zaev not to pressure the State Election Commission (SEC) or the citizens.

In response to a reporter’s question about what would happen if the election campaign began tomorrow, and the elections were held on July 5 or July 8 without OSCE/ODIHR observers, Mickoski said that in such case he agreed with President Stevo Pendarovski’s position that despite a health and economic crisis, we’d also find ourselves in a deep political crisis.

“VMRO-DPMNE won’t be part of elections on July 5 or July 8 especially after today’s information from the OSCE/ODIHR. In such case there are other additional steps on which we’ll inform the public timely. But in such case, a process of self-organization is ahead of us and, unfortunately, an additional political crisis in the country,” Mickoski said, adding that in such case responsibility was on SDSM.

North Macedonia’s state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday. After leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE – Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, respectively – failed to reach an agreement on election date at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Friday, election-related activities resume for July 5. The election campaign is to be launched on June 16.