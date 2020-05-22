Mickoski: Elections not possible by July 30 if gov’t intents to implement anti-crisis measures

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski warned Friday that some of the anti-coronavirus crisis measures from the second and third stimulus package couldn’t be implemented unless the state of emergency is expanded on May 30, because afterwards all extraordinary payments are considered a felony under the Electoral Code.

“If the government genuinely wants to implement the second and third set of measures, then elections cannot be held 60 days after the state of emergency is declared over. If the state of emergency ends on May 30, elections cannot take place by July 30 at the latest. This means they are not telling the truth, they are lying to the citizens, again,” Mickoski told a news conference.

Not only economic support has not been delivered, he said, but also it is 2-2.5 times less than the government’s plans.

“The only thing the government can achieve economy-wise is the deficit, standing at nearly EUR 200 million in four months,” the opposition leader said.

Mickoski claimed that ‘only’ 17,813 companies – 110,000 employees – received April support this month. “It’s 2.5 times less than what has been envisaged in the decree.”

“Regarding the third set of measures, the government is yet to unveil the methodology according to which it will distribute the vouchers and it hasn’t revealed where it will get the money from,” he said, adding that VMRO-DPMNE considered the set of measures ‘election fraud.’

“If the state of emergency isn’t extended on May 30, which is very likely, Article 8a of the Electoral Code enters into force and all extraordinary payments, social welfare, etc. constitute a felony punishable by law,” Mickoski insisted, adding that all kinds of election bribes would be reported to the police.

Asked about the negotiations between the parties involving the early parliamentary elections, the VMRO-DPMNE leader said his party had put forward dates, considered to be the most appropriate, and was prepared for a compromise.

“We don’t function with ultimatums. There’s the ultimatum of either June 21 elections or elections without the opposition – good luck to them,” Mickoski told journalists.

When asked whether the international community has been mediating the negotiations, he said: “I have no such information about interference of officials of the international community in Macedonia. I guess it’s part of the many speculation and disinformation.”

After the parliamentary elections, Mickoski pledged, the new VMRO-DPMNE-led government will meet all the promises made to businesses and the citizens by the SDSM administration. The opposition party has a clear strategy on how to recover the economy post-COVID-19.

Answering a journalist question, he said he was against the government imposing a 58-hour lockdown during the holiday weekend.