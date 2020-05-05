Mickoski: Elections in mid-July at the earliest

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – The leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski will take place on May 12, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski tells TV 24 and says now is not the time for elections but for mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic both from a health and economic aspect.

“I have no doubts that VMRO-DPMNE will convincingly beat SDSM whenever they take place, by a double-digit margin,” says Mickoski.

He adds that elections should not be held now because the country is in the midst of pandemic and “it is not right to have a campaign while counting new infections and possibly deaths.”

According to him, another problem is Election Day, which could be a risk for a repeated rise in infections. In addition, a programme drafted in January, i.e. prior to the pandemic, cannot be used for the elections.

“The programme was developed for the April elections, but economic trends have now changed and we need a new programme incorporating new capital projects, investments,” notes Mickoski.

The opposition leader says the elections could take place in mid-July at the earliest, since the State Election Commission needs 50-60 days to prepare for the polls even if the state of emergency is not extended beyond May 16.

Mickoski expects the leaders’ meeting to focus primarily on the current developments related to the health and economic crisis, without excluding the issue of elections.

VMRO-DPMNE remains on its position that reconvening the Parliament would be unconstitutional, because “MPs have returned their mandate to the citizens”.