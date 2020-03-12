Mickoski: Election campaign will feature no rallies

Поврзани вести
Another patient tests negative for coronavirus
12 March 2020 17:03
All coronavirus information are shared with the public, Spasovski says
12 March 2020 16:51
Spasovski: We’re not thinking about postponing election
12 March 2020 16:31
Zaev: Political parties should lead by example by respecting coronavirus measures
12 March 2020 16:05
MoI promotes mobile app for police officers ahead of elections
12 March 2020 14:50
Провери го и оваClose
-
VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets with Hungarian PM Orban in Budapest9 March 2020 16:18
-
Italy’s response to Covid-19 outbreak excellent, says Ambassador Romeo4 March 2020 16:44
-
You should be ashamed of the scars you left me with, Zaev tells Mickoski28 February 2020 22:16