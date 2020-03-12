0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo statement

Mickoski: Election campaign will feature no rallies

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski after the meeting of party leaders in the government said they were informed about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said they didn't discuss postponing the April 12 early parliamentary elections.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 12 March 2020 16:30
