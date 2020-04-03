Mickoski: Economy needs urgent measures and funds

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says the country’s economy needs urgent state funding in order to fix the damages resulting from the coronavirus crisis, seeking funds from abroad in parallel.

Mickoski told Kanal 5 that money coming from abroad could arrive too late, when there would be no one to help.

“If this crisis lasts up to the first or second half of June, when the economy is expected to get back to normal, then the public consumption is an important aspect, meaning that businesses’ operations in April, May and June should be supported, which roughly amounts to EUR 800 million,” says Mickoski.

According to him, a portion of these funds could come by redirecting payments from the pension and disability insurance but also through securities. In addition, the country could ask for a delay in the loan repayment for 2020 in order to keep these funds in the economy.

The opposition leader said the Government’s measures are poor and not well thought out, leaving businesses in disfavor over the coming 2-3 months, a period when they need financial support the most.