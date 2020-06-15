Mickoski confirms VMO-DPMNE’s participation at July 15 elections

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has said the party will take part at the parliamentary elections on July 15.

“VMRO-DPMNE will take part at the July 15 (Wednesday) elections and beat Zoran Zaev and SDSM together with the people. The two conditions we wanted have been accepted – protocols for protection of the people’s health and OSCE/ODIHR mission for protection of the people’s will,” Mickoski says in a Facebook post.

According to him, the country is in an economic and health crisis, and elections are the only way out.

“Macedonia has suffered defeats in the economic, health and political fields over the past three years. It is time to put an end to this, it is time for a change, and Macedonia will come out stronger,” says Mickoski.