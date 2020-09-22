Mickoski: Central Committee unanimously rejected my proposal for extraordinary party congress

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – The Central Committee unanimously rejected my proposal for an extraordinary congress at which I would not stand for re-election, thus giving me full legitimacy to lead the party, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski late on Monday.

“I submitted a proposal on an extraordinary congress at which I would not stand for re-election. After I left the room, the Central Committee unanimously rejected it, giving me full legitimacy to continue to lead VMRO-DPMNE,” said Mickoski.

The Executive Committee is now comprised of Vice Presidents Aleksandar Nikoloski and Vladimir Misajlovski, former MP Ivan Ivanov, Youth Union leader Sergej Popov and whip Nikola Micevski. The other members are Gordana Dimitrievska-Kochovska, Rashela Mizrahi, Stefan Andonovski, Marija Andonovska, Olga Lozanovska, Dafina Stojanovska, Velo Markovski, Trajko Slavevski, Vladimir Gjorchev, Dragan Kovachki, Koce Trajanovski, Kiril Pecakov and Antonio Miloshoski.

Secretary General Igor Janushev has left the post for personal reasons.

“The Executive Committee will be enlarged with new members in the coming period, a new secretary general and presidents of the women’s and veterans’ unions will also be elected. VMRO-DPMNE is the pillar of Macedonia’s statehood and the party’s only goal is to beat the mafia, the injustice and evil of the power led by Zoran Zaev,” said Mickoski.

He added that protests of the party would continue in the coming period.