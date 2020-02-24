Mickoski calls people to converge at Prosecution and march to Supreme Court in protest of Zaev’s intrusion into justice

Skopje, 24 February 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski invited all party members and all citizens to join in tomorrow’s protest that will begin near the Public Prosecutor’s Office at 6 pm Tuesday and end before the Supreme Court.

The rally will be held to protest SDSM leader Zoran Zaev’s “abuse of office,” according to Mickoski, who demanded the former Prime Minister take responsibility for “dictating decisions to the Supreme Court.”

In an audio recording released on Sunday by VMRO-DPMNE member Antonio Miloshoski—who said the tape was given to him by a whistle-blower who recorded it at a May 2019 Government meeting—Zaev can be heard speaking about the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, while also mentioning the Supreme Court.

In a written introduction to the transcript that Miloshoski handed out to reporters on Sunday, the whistle-blower highlights that the recording reveals how “the executive branch has flagrantly intruded into the judicial one.”

They also intimate that high officials were involved in corruption and abuse of power.

On Sunday evening, in response to a reporter’s question about the tape, Zaev said “the unauthorized recording” was likely made during lengthy negotiations between the ruling coalition, the Albanian opposition, and VMRO-DPMNE’s independent legislators.

“These conversations,” Zaev added, “were probably held at meetings between the ruling coalition and Albanian opposition bloc representatives, and the group of eight independent VMRO-DPMNE MPs during which we were pushing and pulling about the necessity of adopting the Law on the PPO.”

He added that these talks “saved the evidence and the cases” of the SPO by helping enact the Law on the PPO.

Commenting on Zaev’s statement, Mickoski told a press conference Monday that “not only was he the Prime Minister but also played judge, jury, and executioner.”

He then called citizens to protest because neither the PPO nor any other authorities were pursuing “Zaev [who] is to blame for this injustice.” mr/