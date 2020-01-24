Michel should confirm timeline for decisions on enlargement, new methodology

Поврзани вести
Makraduli: Country has more exports than imports of waste
24 January 2020 14:19
Zaev: Opposition should accept PPO law, show it condemns crime
24 January 2020 14:09
Working groups on PPO law to meet in Parliament
24 January 2020 13:23
PM Spasovski meets new Bosnian ambassador Jaćimović
24 January 2020 12:41
Top EU officials sign Brexit withdrawal deal in final countdown
24 January 2020 10:18
Democrats argue for removing Trump in face of unyielding Republicans
24 January 2020 9:01
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Skopje Jan. 15-1613 January 2020 8:32
-
Zaev: New negotiations methodology would give us fair chance7 November 2019 12:31
-
Thimonier: European perspective is alive, reform of methodology to be considered24 October 2019 14:51