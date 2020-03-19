Michael Roth in ‘virtual visit’ to Skopje

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, is paying Thursday a “virtual visit” to North Macedonia and meeting with host Nikola Dimitrov.

The digital visit comes as a result of the global situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the video conference link is another sign of the strong German support and friendship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Discussions will focus on the challenges imposed by the pandemic, and information exchange regarding the draft-conclusions on the EU enlargement process, ahead of next week’s General Affairs Council.