Miami cruise passengers undeterred by US warnings about coronavirus

Miami, 10 March 2020 (tca/dpa/MIA) – Crowds of passengers—one wearing a tank top declaring “this week I don’t give a ship”—flocked to the Carnival Sensation Monday morning. The form they had to fill out declaring recent travel to coronavirus-infected countries was a speed bump between them and a five-day cruise through the Caribbean.

Anna Smith, an 83-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina, said nothing was going to stop her from attending her godson’s wedding with 70 other friends and family members in the Cayman Islands this week, not even a warning issued Sunday by the U.S. State Department to stay away from cruises.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I trust in God that I’ll be safe.”

God, and a stash of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in her luggage.

Federal health authorities zeroed in on cruise ships as areas with increased risk of COVID-19 infection with Sunday’s warning, but there were few signs of an industry slowdown Monday at Miami’s cruise port, the busiest in the world. Crew members had not heard about the government recommendation against cruising, and passengers who had heard were undeterred.

A 33-year-old restaurant worker on the MSC Armonia cruise ship, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, raced to catch a cab at PortMiami Monday so he could go to the store during his brief hour off.

He said he is scared about working aboard a ship during the global coronavirus outbreak, mostly because he feels so isolated from up-to-date information.

He said he was unaware of the federal advisory warning against cruising, which notes “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

“We don’t know what’s happening outside,” he said. “Every day we get news that the numbers are increasing, but we aren’t like you.

“We don’t know what’s happening.”

Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health advised all passengers returning from a cruise to follow CDC guidelines: Monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States.

If they become symptomatic, “immediately self-isolate and contact your county health department or health care provider.”

Officials also announced that two of Broward County’s three COVID-19 cases are connected to Port Everglades. Sunday night, Princess Cruise Lines’ Regal Princess ship docked at the port after daylong concern about potentially infected crew. Testing revealed the two suspected workers weren’t infected, despite the fact they were recently transferred from the quarantined Grand Princess in California, where at least 21 people (including 19 crew members) have been infected by the virus.

Two other crew members from the Grand Princess ended up on the Caribbean Princess, which cut short a planned 10-day sailing and is headed back to Fort Lauderdale under a “no-sail order” from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to await test results for the two crew members.

Princess Cruises is owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp..

Neither Carnival nor the CDC responded to questions about where other crew members from the Grand Princess were dispatched.

Port Everglades has been ordered to step up deep cleaning, but county officials said the port is expected to run out of cleaning supplies in a month because of shortages.

Back at PortMiami, disembarking passengers ramped up their own precautions after learning about the State Department warning.

A mother-daughter duo from Boston waiting for their ride took turns squirting hand sanitizer in each other’s palms.

“I ain’t even playing,” Tammy Brown said with a grin as she rubbed her hands together furiously. “I’m not getting sick.”

Brown, 56, and her 33-year-old daughter, Fatima McLeom, just finished a weeklong cruise through the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Mexico, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands, on the MSC Armonia.

Coronavirus concerns began even before they boarded. Family members urged them to reconsider or delay the trip, but Brown said she didn’t want to let fear rule her life.

“I’m going with God. He’s going to protect us.

“I prayed for a healthy ship,” she said.

She and McLeom said they didn’t see anyone with symptoms on the ship, and cruise workers were diligent with sanitizer and reminders to wash their hands.

When they first boarded, Brown and McLeom were shuffled in front of a large, unfamiliar machine. “I jumped in like,” Brown struck a pose, hand on hip, big smile. “I thought they were taking our picture.”

The machine was there to check temperatures. No one with a fever or a recent travel history to an affected country was allowed on board, she said. The family in front of them in the check-in line was turned away, Brown said, because one of the children had a cough.

In the Cayman Islands, Brown said she saw cruise officials stop a new crew member from boarding until the ship’s doctor screened him.

Those measures made her feel safe, she said. But not quite safe enough to book another cruise immediately.

“Maybe after things calm down,” she said.