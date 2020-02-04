0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

MIA, SSNM sign collective agreement

A 36-hour working week, regulated payment of extra work and night shifts, guaranteed freedom of information and protection of the agency from partisan propaganda that could harm its image is incorporated in the Collective Agreement that the Media Information Agency-MIA and the Independent Union of Journalists and Media workers (SSNM) signed on Tuesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 4 February 2020 14:41
