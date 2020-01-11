MIA hosts around 30 media professionals from six countries

Skopje, 11 January 2020 (MIA) – Some 30 professors, trainers, reporters, and education officials from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Greece, and North Macedonia visited the Media Information Agency on Friday to learn about MIA’s recent activities and accomplishments.

MIA, according to the agency’s director and editor-in-chief Dragan Antonovski, has developed into an actual news service and the number one source of reliable and accurate information for citizens and regional agencies.

Antonovski highlighted the great strides made over the past two and a half years in the agency, which has committed to promoting professional standards in journalism and investing in media literacy while also fighting against fake news.

“We’re standing up to every challenge of our times and media reality, and we have a concept of how to deal with it. We are working towards long-term strategic goals instead of daily political bickering or letting the role of reporters be abused by political and business elites,” Antonovski told MIA’s guests.

“We reformed one part of the agency’s organization,” Antonovski continued, “and donors from the international community have seriously supported us through training courses and equipment.

“We have a development plan for the next few years, and we’re on our way to becoming a contemporary news agency that performs without any complexes even in the regional media market,” Antonovski pointed out.

MIA produces 300 to 350 news stories per day in its Macedonian-language newsroom (including its national and foreign desks) together with its Albanian-language and English-language services, according to Ana Cvetkovska, the agency’s general service editor.

Cvetkovska also presented MIA’s newly introduced video service, which the agency has been developing since last year to bring it closer to modern media standards.

According to Antonovski, the difference between the old and new MIA is due to improvements in the agency’s documentary reporting, video interviews, analyses, and features, together with a new correspondent network including Washington, D.C., Brussels, Paris, Slovenia, Croatia, Kosovo, Serbia, Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece.

“We didn’t invent anything new,” Antonovski said. “We just made some room for objective journalistic expression and standards that are universal in our profession.”

The thirty media professionals’ visit to MIA was part of a Media Lab project which started in 2018 and will end this summer.

The project includes three training courses, including the current one taking place Jan. 9-12 in Skopje under the title “Better cross-border understanding of #disinformation, #propaganda, and #FakeNews” organized by the ZMAI Association of Young Analysts and Researchers. mr/